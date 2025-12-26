Benjamin Cody Schaffner

Benjamin Cody Schaffner, 15, of Van Wert passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, December 22, 2025, at Ohio Health-Van Wert Hospital.

He was born on July 10, 2010, in Lima, the son of Abby (Ashbaugh) Roehm of Van Wert and Dakota Allen Schaffner of Van Wert, also surviving is his step father, Ryan M. Roehm.

Benjamin Schaffner

Other family members include his grandparents, Brian and Lisa Schaffner of Van Wert, Lynn and Doug Ashbaugh of Van Wert and Lisa Regedanz of Spencerville; his siblings, Braelynn Schaffner, Anna Schaffner, Alex Roehm and Baker Roehm all of Van Wert; two aunts, Sidney Schaffner of Willshire and Brianna Regedanz of Spencerville, and two uncles, Sage (Hanna) Schaffner of Muncie, Indiana and Brian (Tayah) Ashbaugh of Van Wert.

Benji was a freshman at Lincolnview High School where he participated in the school choir. He was also a referee for soccer at the Van Wert YMCA and enjoyed playing video games, collecting Pokémon cards, reading, listening to music, watching movies, and playing chess and board games with his family.

Calling hours 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert. Private family services will follow and interment will be at the Ridge Cemetery in Middle Point.

Preferred memorials are to the family to help defray funeral costs.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.