Boys hoops: Crestview stymies Ottoville

VW independent sports

OTTOVILLE — Will Sheets supplied the muscle inside, Owen Heckler provided some long distance pop and Hayden Perrott and Liam Putman made solid contributions during Crestview’s 51-36 win over Ottoville Friday night.

Sheets scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds, with 10 points coming in the second quarter and seven more in the final period. Heckler drilled a pair of first quarter treys, Perrott scored all nine of his points in the second half and pulled down a game high nine rebounds, and Putman added nine points, including five in the first quarter.

The Knights (4-5) barreled out to a 15-7 lead and led by as many as 13 in the second quarter. Ottoville (1-8) trimmed the deficit to five in the second stanza, only to see Crestview push the margin back to double digits, 29-18 at halftime. The Knights led 38-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Ottoville’s Ashton Miller led all scorers with 21 points, including the first 12 points scored by the Big Green.

Both teams struggled from long range, with Crestview converting 2-of-18 three point attempts, while Ottoville connected on 4-of-21 tries. The Knights connected on 16-of-32 two point attempts, compared to 8-of-18 by the Big Green. Crestview controlled the boards, 39-28 and committed 12 turnovers, while Ottoville turned the ball over 20 times.

Ottoville will play at Van Wert today (4 p.m. JV start), while Crestview will host Paulding on Friday, then will travel to Antwerp on Saturday.