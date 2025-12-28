Jerry Dean Bolton

Jerry Dean Bolton, 85, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 27, 2025, following an extended illness.

Jerry was born on November 6, 1940, in Van Wert, to Edwin and Eva Jean (Davis) Bolton. He was a 1958 graduate of York High School. On September 22, 1963, he married Janet (Good) Bolton, who survives.

Jerry was the proud father of two children, a son, Jay (Betty) Bolton of Van Wert, Ohio, and a daughter, Jill (Marc) Mohr of Lapel, Indiana. He was a devoted grandfather to Clay (Bethany) Bolton of Lancaster, Damon Bolton (Jacque) of Grand Junction, Colorado, Lauren (Rod) Powers of Fruita, Colorado, Evan (Kait) Mohr of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Isaac Mohr and Cade Mohr of Pendleton, Indiana. He was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Hayes Bolton, Luke and Madison Bolton, Aubree Beebe, Natalie Powers, and Brooks and Berkley Mohr. He is survived by his brother, Robert (Dot) Bolton of Van Wert.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Bonnie Bolton, and a brother, Richard Bolton.

Jerry’s strong work ethic defined much of his life. He was employed by Aeroquip Corporation before co-founding ER Bolton and Sons Oil Company with his father and two brothers. For many years, Jerry delivered oil products to customers throughout Van Wert, Mercer, and Auglaize counties. The family also owned and operated the Motor Inn Truck Stop in Mercer. In addition, Jerry drove school buses for Van Wert City Schools, faithfully serving a daily route and transporting numerous Cougar athletic teams.

A lifelong supporter of Van Wert Cougar athletics, Jerry was an avid fan and spent many years keeping the scorebook for the boys’ basketball team-an experience he especially treasured was keeping the scorebook when the Cougars advanced to the state basketball tournament. Sports were always a central part of Jerry’s life. He umpired high school baseball games, was a devoted Cincinnati Reds fan, and spent countless fall Saturdays cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, where he sang in the choir and enjoyed fellowship with his church family.

Jerry proudly served his country for six years in the Fort Wayne Air National Guard.

Jerry will be remembered for his dedication to family, his love of sports, his strong work ethic, and his larger than life laugh.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday, January 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. A funeral sersvice will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 3, at First United Methodist Church, Van Wert. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert Cougars Booster Club or to First United Methodist Church of Van Wert.

To share in Jerry’s online memorial visit www.alspachgearhart.com.