On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
WKSD
Friday, January 2 – Paulding at Crestview (boys)
Saturday, January 3 – Crestview at Antwerp (boys)
WERT
Saturday, January 3 – Lincolnview at Van Wert (girls, 4 p.m. tipoff)
Saturday, January 3 – Lincolnview at Van Wert (boys, after girls game)
Note: WKSD and WERT will carry Wednesday night’s Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff game between Ohio State and Miami. Pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
