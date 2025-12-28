On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

WKSD

Friday, January 2 – Paulding at Crestview (boys)

Saturday, January 3 – Crestview at Antwerp (boys)

WERT

Saturday, January 3 – Lincolnview at Van Wert (girls, 4 p.m. tipoff)

Saturday, January 3 – Lincolnview at Van Wert (boys, after girls game)

Note: WKSD and WERT will carry Wednesday night’s Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff game between Ohio State and Miami. Pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7:30 p.m.