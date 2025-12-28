OSHP offers ride-along program

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — If you’re considering a career in law enforcement but would like to learn more about the job first, there’s a program that may help you make a decision.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is once again offering the unique opportunity to ride with an on-duty trooper.

The Patrol’s ride-along program is described as an immersive, frontline experience designed to give interested recruits a real-world look at life as an Ohio State Trooper. Participants will ride alongside a seasoned trooper during their choice of a day, afternoon or night shift, and experience what it’s like to respond to emergency calls for service, conduct traffic stops and engage with and serve the public.

“Choosing a career with the Patrol is a life-changing decision,” said Major Michael D. Kemmer, Office of Training, Recruitment and Professional Operations Commander. “Our ride-along program delivers an authentic look into the challenging and profoundly rewarding work our troopers do every single day.”

This opportunity is for individuals genuinely interested in exploring a career with the OSHP. To be eligible to participate in a ride-along, you must:

Hold a valid driver’s license

Be between the ages of 18-39

Complete a brief interview with the Post Commander prior to the ride-along

Anyone interested in participating in a ride-along is encouraged to contact the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419.238.3055. The Van Wert Post serves Van Wert and Paulding counties. More information about the ride-along program can be found here.