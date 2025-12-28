Patricia “Pat” Jeanne (Muncey) Weaver

Patricia “Pat” Jeanne (Muncey) Weaver, age 71, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 25, 2025 , after a short battle with cancer.

She was born on November 27, 1954, in Euclid, to Thomas James and Joanne Margaret (Funk) Muncey, and grew up in Wickliffe.

Pat was blinded at birth by retinopathy of prematurity, however, she never let this limit her. She attended public school in a regular classroom starting in kindergarten, ultimately graduating from Wickliffe High School. She attended summer camp annually at Cleveland Sight Center Highbrook Lodge, a special camp for blind students. As a teenager, she joined the Water Spaniels Swim Team, where she earned her junior water lifesaving certification, later using it to assist a friend in distress during a lake swim. She sang in the All-Ohio Youth Choir, along with taking many years of lessons in classical piano and guitar.

Pat attended Heidelberg College in Tiffin, where she earned a double bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Speech. She enjoyed a semester in Bogota, Colombia, as a foreign exchange student. She also met Brad Weaver, marrying him shortly after graduation in 1977. They moved to Mansfield, where Pat lived for the next 35 years until Brad’s death.

In Mansfield, Pat made music her ministry. She led weekly sing-a-longs with the residents of memorial homes, and was on the worship team for Grace Fellowship Church for many years. She had four children between 1980 and 1986, and considered raising them to be her biggest accomplishment. Life in Mansfield was full of church, children’s activities, and trips to Cedar Point. Pat was well known in her community for her chocolate chip cookies and fresh bread baked from scratch. She was generous with her music, her baking, and her joyful words of encouragement.

In her later years, Pat lived with her daughter, Sarah, in Baltimore, Ohio and Van Wert. She continued her music ministry, singing regularly with the residents of Crestview, Van Wert Manor, The Homestead, and Vancrest nursing facilities. She remained active into her 70s, completing two half-marathons, swimming weekly, and attending Silver Sneakers classes at the local YMCA.

Above all, Pat loved Jesus, her Lord and Savior. On March 6, 1969, she asked Christ into her heart. She wanted to be used by him. She had no idea at the time what that would look like. When she realized that God had gifted her with music, she decided to use this gift to praise him. She often had to step out in complete faith. During her time abroad as a foreign exchange student, navigating moves, or rebuilding her life after tragedies, God provided someone with her who was walking the same path, as a reminder that God is with her. She said, “Whether I am with God in person or he is here in my heart, I do not fear because we are together.”

Pat Weaver is survived by daughters Victoria (Rustin) Cerveny of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Elizabeth (Marcus) Williams of Austin, Texas, Sarah (Brett) Sheets of Van Wert, son Jonathan (Alison) Weaver of Dearborn, Michigan, and grandchildren Karisa, Chayse, Lexi, Esther, Tabitha, Willow, Judah, Everest, Joanna, Luana, Nathan, and Ethan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bradford Weaver, and by her parents.

Visitors may call on the family from 12-3 p.m. Thursday, January 1, at St. Paul’s Church, 6077 German Church Road, Ohio City, where a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 3, Grace Fellowship Church, 365 Straub Rd E, Mansfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio State School for the Blind.

