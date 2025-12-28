Saturday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are scores from boys high school basketball games played on Saturday, December 27.
MAC
Marion Local 58 St. Henry 51
Non-conference
Allen East 61 Dayton Stivers 52
Ayersville 61 Napoleon 47
Bluffton 57 Wayne Trace 43
Columbus Grove 51 Patrick Henry 48
Delphos St. John’s 80 Pettisville 54
Evergreen 51 Tinora 46
Fort Jennings 56 Lima Temple Christian 41
Fort Recovery 59 South Adams (IN) 57
Hilliard Bradley 83 Shawnee 50
Indian Lake 62 Celina 53
Lima Central Catholic 61 Ottawa-Glandorf 34
Lima Sr. 61 Trinity (KY) 56
Miller City 73 Paulding 65
Minster 52 Anna 39
New Bremen 39 Elida 24
Toledo Central Catholic 74 Spencerville 49
Van Wert 63 Ottoville 32
Wapakoneta 69 Coldwater 38
POSTED: 12/28/25 at 9:07 am. FILED UNDER: Sports