Top stories of 2025: mail burning, big bust in Van Wert

This photo, taken from Van Wert Police Department body camera footage, shows undelivered mail ablaze in the backyard of a mail carrier’s home on George St. in late October. Information from the incident has been forwarded to the U.S. Office of the Inspector General and federal prosecutors for criminal charges.

Editor’s note: As the end of 2025 draws near, the Van Wert independent is publishing a recap of what it judges to be the Top 10 stories of the year. Articles featuring two stories each will be published daily, with the top two stories published on Wednesday, December 31. Today’s article features the No. 6 and No. 5 top stories, one of which occurred very recently.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

No. 6 — In late October, it was discovered that a mail carrier with the Van Wert Police Department apparently had set fire to some undelivered mail.

The Van Wert Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen in reference to a fire that was unattended in the backyard of a residence in the 900 block of George St. early in the morning on October 22.

When an officer went to investigate, there was evidence of USPS mail being burned. It was discovered a Van Wert postal carrier lived at the residence and was allegedly burning undelivered mail there. The Van Wert Fire Department was called to extinguish the fire.

The investigation was turned over to postmaster Greg McKeddie, and all information has since been turned over to the U.S. Office of the Inspector General. In early November, Special Agent in Charge Charlene Cerra confirmed charges would be filed and she said it was a matter of submitting the paperwork. She noted the exact charge or charges would be determined by the US Attorney’s Office. As of Sunday, December 28, it’s not known if federal charges have filed. Cerra did confirm the case has been accepted for federal prosecution and said it may take longer if the case is presented to a grand jury.

The VW independent previously reached out to the mail carrier for comment but received no response. However, in an interview with Fort Wayne-based WANE 15 television station the day of the incident, the man said “he’d forgottten to send out Friday’s mail to Central Ave, and said he noticed the pile in his truck this morning and, for fear of getting in trouble, put the 6-inch stack of envelopes in his fire pit and lit it on fire.”

The man did not appear on camera and was not named in the report. The VW independent has the man’s name, but is not publishing it because charges have yet to be filed.

No. 5 — It was one of the bigger drug busts in recent memory and it occurred just days before Christmas.

While responding to an emergency call of an overdose at a home in the 700 block of N. Washington St. on Sunday, December 21, the Van Wert Police Department and paramedics arrived to find a younger male on the floor, unresponsive. He was treated at the scene and was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

While he was being treated, there were several drug items in plain view.

The Van Wert Police department applied for a search warrant and confiscated what Police Chief Doug Weigle called “an unbelievable amount of THC vape pens and cartridges.”

Other items that were consficated included:

A very large amount of marijuana.

A very large amount of hash oil or butter (Mason Jars)

A significant amount of cocaine.

A large amount of cash, gold, silver and copper bars (estimated worth of ($40,000)

Other pills and drugs that are being tested.

A large amount of rifles and ammunition, including a flame thrower.

Weigle said the street value of the drugs alone is estimated to be approximately $250,000. No arrests were made, but all information was sent to Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger for possible charges.

Tomorrow: the No. 4 and No. 3 top stories of 2025.