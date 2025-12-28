Weekend roundup: wrestling, basketball

VW independent sports

Wrestling

Crestview wins Parkway Holiday Invitational

ROCKFORD — Crestview had five individual champions and a second place finisher and won the Parkway Holiday Invitational on Saturday.

Dylan Cress won the 103 pound weight class by pinning Celina’s Ava Kelley in 91 seconds in the finals. Grant Grubb took the 115 pound title by pinning TJ Gross of Coldwater in 1:51, while Abel Rodriguez took the 134 pound weight class with a 20-3 technical fall over Celina’s Ross Helmer. A 12-2 major decision over Rhen Carpenter of Parkway gave Luke Sawmiller the 159 pound title, and Hudson Buck claimed the 287 pound title by pinning Lincolnview’s Adan Qintero in 61 seconds.

Brayden Barnes finished second at 152 pounds, after losing via pin (2:52) to Spencerville’s Austin McMichael in the finals. In addition, Gabe Barnes finished third at 122 pounds, Joe Gerardot placed fourth at 167 pounds, Corbett Roth was fifth at 177 pounds and Bentlee Feasel finished sixth at 217 pounds.

Lincolnview finished seventh in the final team standings. In addition to Qintero, Jayden Hammons finished fourth at 134 pounds, Ethan Renner placed fifth at 167 pounds, Daniel Clark finished fourth at 217 and Bradley Wright finished fifth at 287.

Crestview finished with 244.5 team points, while Celina was the runner-up with 226 points. Host Parkway was third with 166.5 points, followed by Spencerville (150.5), Coldwater (134), Delphos Jefferson (103), Lincolnview (85), Delphos St. John’s (73.5), Edgerton (66.5), Montpelier (53), Minster (35) and Edon (6).

Boys basketball

Van Wert 63 Ottoville 32

Keaten Welch and Zach Crummey each scored 15 points and Van Wert cruised to a 63-32 win over visiting Ottoville on Saturday. It was the fourth consecutive win by the Cougars (7-2), while Ottoville (1-9) dropped its eighth straight game.

Ottoville led just once in the game, when Joe Leis knocked down a triple early in the contest. From there, Van Wert went on a 10-0 scoring run and never looked back. Griffin McCracken scored all nine of his points in the opening period, including a pair of treys, while Welch and Crummey combined for nine points, giving the Cougars a 22-6 lead entering the second quarter. Crummey and Xavier Kelly each scored four points in the second stanza, while all eight of Ottoville’s points came from the bench, including two baskets by Grady Leach.

Leading 34-14 to start the third quarter, the Cougars outscored the Big Green 14-5 in the third qurater with Welch accounting for six points and Kelly added four. Crummey, who tallied nine rebounds, added seven points in the fourth quarter. Kelly was Van Wert’s third double digit scorer in the game (12 points). Leis led Ottoville with eight points and Ashton Miller and Evan Altenburger each added seven points.

The Cougars were efficient from the floor, going 27-of-45 (60 percent), but just 6-of-11 from the foul line with 26 rebounds. Ottoville was 10-of-48 shooting (21 percent) and 9-of-11 from the free throw line with 21 rebounds. The Big Green finished with 18 turnovers, compared to 10 by Van Wert.

Van Wert will host Lincolnview on Saturday as part of the YWCA of Van Wert County’s Human Trafficking Awareness Game. The girls varsity game will tip things off at 4 p.m., followed by the boys’ game.

Girls basketball

Ottawa-Glandorf 63 Crestview 37

CONVOY — Undefeated Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 8-0 on the season with a 63-27 win over Crestview on Saturday.

The Titans led 18-13 after one quarter, 33-21 at halftime and 51-29 after three quarters. Peyton Hoffman led Crestview with 11 points, while Lydia Grace had eight points and five rebounds. Kaci Gregory had seven points and four assists and Kaylee Owens had a team high six rebounds.

Crestview (5-5) will travel to St. Henry on Saturday.