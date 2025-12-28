Wind Advisory issued by NWS

VW independent staff

Get ready for windy conditions. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana has issued a Wind Advisory for most of northwest Ohio, including Van Wert County and surrounding counties and all of northeast Indiana from 8 p.m. tonight (Sunday) until 7 p.m. Monday.

Winds will come from the west at 20-30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. The NWS said the gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Those driving high profile vehicles should use extra caution. The Ohio Turnpike has issued travel restrictions for all high profile vehicles from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday.