Lancer hoops teams post road wins

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 71 Kalida 62 (OT, boys)

KALIDA — Lincolnview outscored Kalida 9-0 in overtime and the Lancers improved to 7-1 on the season with a 71-62 win over the Wildcats on Monday night.

Lincolnview trailed 17-16 at the end of the first quarter and 35-28 at halftime. However, the Lancers turned the tables and outscored the Wildcats 21-12 in the third quarter. Max Hammons led all scorers with 21 points, while Gavin Evans added 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Chayse Overholt finished with 14 points and Zander Coil chipped in with 10 points.

As a team, Lincolnview shot 60 percent from the floor, going 16-of-25 from two point range and 9-of-17 on three point attempts. The Lancers also converted 12-of-15 foul shot attempts. Kalida (3-5) shot 50 percent from the floor, 25-of-50 overall, and 5-of-10 from the free throw line. Owen Grime led the hosts with 14 points and Jaxon Hoffman added 12 points and six rebounds. The Wildcats finished with a 23-18 rebounding advantage.

Lincolnview will travel to Fort Recovery (6-1) on Friday.

Lincolnview 47 New Bremen 45 (girls)

NEW BREMEN — At the T&T Auto Holiday Tournament at New Bremen High School, Lincolnview scored a 47-45 victory over the Cardinals on Monday night.

Keira Breese led the Lancers with 21 points, including 17 in the second half. Breese knocked down a pair of treys in the third quarter and scored all nine of Lincolnview’s fourth quarter points. Destiny Breese added 13 points, including four second quarter triples. The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter and the Lancers led 26-23 at halftime, then held a 38-34 advantage entering the final period.

Lincolnview (4-5) will face Anna in the tournament finals tonight.