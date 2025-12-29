More than $75M in narcotics seized

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Law enforcement task forces established under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) thwarted drug traffickers in 2025 by confiscating more than $75 million worth of illegal drugs, 440 firearms and $4.1 million in cash, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“Our task forces disrupt traffickers by intercepting millions of dollars’ worth of narcotics each year – making our communities that much safer,” Yost said. “I’m grateful for our law enforcement partners at every level of government who dedicate their time and talent to support our task forces.”

OOCIC’s major drug interdiction task forces are composed of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The task forces investigate drug trafficking throughout the state, seizing illegal narcotics, weapons and cash before they impact Ohio communities.

“The success of these task forces demonstrates the power of collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate, disrupt and dismantle dangerous criminal organizations,” said Matthew Stentz, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations Detroit. “HSI is proud to stand alongside our partners in Ohio to keep our communities safe by targeting the networks that traffic illegal drugs, firearms and illicit proceeds. Together, we are making a significant impact in protecting Ohio families from the devastating effects of narcotics trafficking.”

Several major drug task forces receive funding through RecoveryOhio in concert with the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

“In Ohio, we direct significant resources toward intercepting illegal drugs before traffickers can take advantage of those suffering from substance use disorders,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I applaud OOCIC’s major drug interdiction task forces on another successful year of promoting recovery by keeping a significant amount of drugs off the streets and holding accountable the individuals who wrongly thought they could get away with trafficking drugs in Ohio.”

Under Yost’s leadership, OOCIC task forces have seized 1,240 pounds of fentanyl, 3,914 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 300,000 prescription pills, 2,774 firearms and more than $70 million in currency since 2019. In total, the value of the drugs seized by OOCIC task forces since 2019 exceeds $471 million.