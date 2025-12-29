Muni Court to close for the holiday
Submitted information
Van Wert Municipal Court will close at noon on Wednesday, December 31, and will remain closed until 8 a.m. Monday, January 5.
POSTED: 12/29/25 at 10:11 pm. FILED UNDER: News
