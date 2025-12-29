Real estate transfers 12/22-12/23/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between December 22-23, 2025.

Arnold John Mohler, Jeffery T. Mohler, Gregory A. Mohler, Lisa K. Kayser, Cynthia A. Kimmett, Kevin L. Mohler, Jill Mohler, Joyce Mohler, Cynthia Braun, Andrew Kimmett, Amber Mohler, Cynthia J. Braun to Ronald Wayne Sidle – a portion of Section 26 in Washington Township.

Thomas E. Burnett to Linda K. Burnett –a portion of Section 29 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 29 in Jennings Township.

Jason A. Kimmet, Shf. Thomas M. Riggenbach to CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC – Venedocia inlots, lot 37; lot 38.

Derek D. Stukey, Mechele L. Stukey to Ricky G. Stutz – Glemore inlots, lot 34.

Estate of Kenneth E. Harner, Shf. Thomas M. Riggenbach to Kenneth M. Harner, Delphos inlots, lot 427.

Larry P. Lichtensteiger, Larry Lichtensteiger to Larry P. Lichtensteiger Living Trust, Larry P. Lichtensteiger Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 19 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 1 in Willshire Township; a portion of Willshire Township; a portion of Section 4 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 14 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 13 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 7 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 8 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 17 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 13 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 13 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 32 in Harrison Township.

Danny D. Drake, Billie S. Drake, Danny Drake to Drake Family Irrevocable Trust, Drake Family Irrevocable Trust TR, Denna D. Wilson TR, Debbie D. Drake TR – a portion of Section 20 in Jackson Township.

Danny D. Drake, Billie S. Drake, Danny Drake to Driftwood Shores Cottage Rental LLC – a portion of Section 18 in Jackson Township.

Jeraldine L. Thomas to Jeraldine L. Thomas Irrevocable Trust, Jeraldine L. Thomas Irrevocable Trust TR, Teresa K. Dunlap TR – a portion of Section 21 in Union Township; a portion of Section 28 in Union Township.

Estate of Richard L. Ward to Melissa Bowman, Miranda Garcia – Van Wert inlots, lot 1853.

Roy E. Cooper, Betty Cooper, Betty Jane Cooper to Roy E. Cooper Living Trust, Roy E. Cooper Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 29 in Ridge Township.

Dianne S. Foltz to Dianne S. Foltz Living Trust, Dianne S. Foltz Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 29 in Ridge Township.

Connie L. Crouch to Jeffery W. Helm, Lori A. Helm – a portion of Section 5 in Harrison Township.

Clarence & Catherine Hamrick Farms LLC to Nina M. Hamrick Living Trust, Nina M. Hamrick Living Trust TR, Max E. Hamrick Living Trust, Max E. Hamrick Living Trust TR – a portion of Section 19 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 19 in Willshire Township.

Ronda L. Dorworth to Elmer R. Hilty, Effie Mae Hilty – a portion of Section 31 in Willshire Township.

Alliance Real Estate Holdings LLC to G&T Holdings of Iowa LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 96.

Estate of Todd M. Zapp, estate of Todd Zapp, estate of Todd Michael Zapp, estate of Todd M. Zapp EX, estate of Todd Zapp EX, estate of Todd Michael Zapp EX, Penny J. Palin EX, Angela Bartholomew EX to James M. Martin, Sarah A. Martin – a portion of Section 11 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 14 in Washington Township.

Estate of Kennth J. Doner to Carol J. Doner – a portion of Section 5 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 26 in Hoaglin Township.

Mike Jacob to James Campbell – Van Wert subdivisions, lot and block 5.