Top stories of 2025: Olympic bid, council changes coming

Earlier this year, Van Wert native Ryan Rager began training for a spot on the USA bobsledding team in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Photo by Scott Huck

Editor’s note: As the end of 2025 draws near, the Van Wert independent is publishing a recap of what it judges to be the Top 10 stories of the year. Articles featuring two stories each will be published daily, with the top two stories published on Wednesday, December 31. Today’s article features the No. 4 and No. 3 top stories.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

No. 4 – A Van Wert native was chosen to compete for a spot in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The event he’s shooting for is an unlikely one – the USA bobsledding team.

Ryan Rager, a member of the Lincolnview High School Class of 2017, earned a degree in athletic training from Cedarville University in 2021 and ran track for the Yellow Jackets, specializing in the 400-meter dash. Most recently, he oversaw Cedarville’s strength and conditioning program and served as an athletic trainer for the Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball program.

In late May of this year, a friend mentioned he was in a combine to try out for the bobsledding team. It piqued Rager’s interest.

“It looked like fun, so I decided to do it,” Rager said.

At the combine, he was tested on his 40-yard dash, 10-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump. Rager performed well and was invited to a rookie camp, where he learned to push a sled.

Rager spent time training in Lake Placid, New York and was officially named to the U.S.A. World Cup Bobsled Team. He was chosen to serve as a brakeman, described as the last passenger in the bobsled and the last person to enter the sled at the start. The brakeman is responsible for pulling the brake to stop the sled at the end of the run.

As a member of the U.S.A. World Cup Bobsled Team, Rager is competing on the World Cup Bobsled Circuit in Europe through February, 2026, gaining international racing experience ahead of the Winter Olympics in Italy.

“It’s been a while since I’ve competed at such a high level, so I’m excited for the challenge and the chance to represent the United States,” Rager said.

No. 3 – While this took place in late 2025, the effects may be felt over the next two years, the length of terms of Van Wert City Council.

Next month, out of eight Van Wert City Council members, three will be new, meaning there could be a fresh dynamic and perspective on the city’s governing board.

Current Fourth Ward Councilman Bill Marshall chose not to seek re-election. His spot will be filled by Eric Hurless, who ran unopposed for the seat. Current At-Large Councilman Jeff Kallas opted not to seek re-election, while incumbent two-term At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers ran but finished fifth in a five-way race. Those spots will be filled by a pair of political newcomers – Dewaine Johnson and Hall Block.

“As a newcomer to local government I bring fresh energy, a deep commitment to our community and a strong desire to serve every neighborhood in Van Wert,” Johnson said at a Meet the Candidates event in October. “I’m a lifelong learner – I believe in serving the needs of all parties and finding common ground to bring people together.”

“I enjoy taking the good things we have here and helping make them even better,” Block said at the same event. “That’s what I’ve been doing in small towns and communities throughout Ohio and Indiana for the last 10 years.”

Block noted he’s been working with the city frequently throughout his time in Van Wert and has enjoyed going to council and working with council members and the administration through Van Wert Forward, adopting plans and setting goals. He said a common concern he’s heard is a lack of trust with government and he said he feels a lack of trust often comes from a lack of communication. He said he believes the city needs better channels of communication and added he feels the city should be on Facebook.He also mentioned transparency and accountability.

Hurless, Johnson and Block, plus the returning five council members will be sworn in next month.

Tomorrow: the No. 2 and No. 1 top local stories of 2025.