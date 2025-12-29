Vendors sought for upcoming sale

Submitted information

Vendor registration is now open for the 2026 Spring Mom-2-Mom Sale, scheduled for Saturday, February 28, in the Jr. Fair Building at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The Spring Mom-2-Mom Sale is a popular community event that gives families the opportunity to buy and sell gently used children’s clothing, toys, baby gear, and other kid-related items. The event draws shoppers from across the region looking for affordable, quality items.

Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to register early, as spaces are limited. Vendor forms are available at the Van Wert County Fair Office or by clicking here.

Those interested in becoming a vendor may also call 419.238.9270 or email Ray Thatcher at ray@vanwertcountyfair.com to get the process started.

Event Details: Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Location: Jr. Fair Building, Van Wert County Fairgrounds

Shopping Hours:

Early bird access: 8 a.m. ($5 admission)

General admission: 9 a.m. ($2 admission)

The Van Wert County Fairgrounds looks forward to hosting another successful Spring Mom-2-Mom Sale that benefits both vendors and shoppers throughout the community.