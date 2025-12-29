Winter homecoming court…

The Parkway High School student government has announced the 2026 winter homecoming court. The attendants are freshman Lydia Cottman, sophomore Lydia Eichler, junior Lexie Sites, and senior queen candidates Olivia Clifford, Payton Frese, and Emmery Temple. The homecoming ceremony will take place between the boys junior varsity and varsity basketball games vs. Delphos Jefferson on Saturday, January 10, at approximately 7:15 p.m. Pictured above (front row, left to right): Payton Frese, Emmery Temple, and Olivia Clifford. Back row: Lydia Cottman, Lydia Eichler, and Lexie Sites. Photo submitted