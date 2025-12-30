Ag Society receives local grant

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society has received grant support from the Van Wert County Foundation. A grant in the amount of $14,000 was awarded from the John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund to support the Society’s Dairy Barn Preservation Project.

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society is grateful for the continued support of the Van Wert County Foundation and the John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund.