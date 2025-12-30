Board members elected…

The Lincolnview FFA chapter had four of its members elected as officers to the Van Wert County Jr. Fair board. Shown above (left to right) are Lincolnview’s Jr. Fair board officers, Braylee Welker, secretary; Delana Rank, vice-president; Elyssa Renner, president; Gracie Schaadt, Vantage Career Center, and Alexis Hoaglin, treasurer. The Lincolnview chapter also has 22 active members on board. The members who attended participated in fun team-building activities and contributed ideas to the topics brought to the table. Photo submitted