Carolyn Sue Priddy, 79, passed away peacefully Monday evening surround by her loving family on Monday, December 29, 2025, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born on September 22, 1946, in Van Wert, the daughter of Edwin J. Pierce and Margaret E. (Schwartz) Pierce, who both preceded her in death. On June 8, 1985, she married Max L. Priddy who survives of Van Wert.

Carolyn Priddy

Other family survivors include her daughter, Diana L. Swander of Van Wert; one brother, David J. (Karen) Pierce of Avon, Indiana; two grandchildren, Michelle (Ted) Tate of Convoy and Stephanie (Austin) Thomas of Maumee; seven great-grandchildren, Kaedyn Swander, Kallie Swander, Kole Swander, Lyla Thomas, Connor Thomas, Pierce Tate and Rebel Tate, and one great great-grandson, Stetson Swander.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her two children, Mary and Barry McHugh and one sister, Nancy Sheets.

Carolyn worked at the Huffy’s Bicycle plant in Celina for 27 years, until it closed in 1998, then she worked for CME in Monroeville, Indiana. She continue working for a few years at Crestview Local Schools in the cafeteria and she attended the Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church with Max.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, January 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. Calling hours are at 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Van Wert Hospice-CHP.

