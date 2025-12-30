Girls basketball, wrestling roundup

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Delphos St. John’s 55 Van Wert 47

The second quarter came back to haunt Van Wert during Tuesday’s 55-47 loss to Delphos St. John’s.

The Cougars led 6-5 after the first quarter, but the Blue Jays outscored Van Wert 17-6 in the second period and led 22-12 at halftime. Megan Kerner scored eight points in the quarter, including two trys, while Lanie Flanagan added three baskets. In the third quarter, Van Wert’s Amaya Dowdy scored nine of her 21 points and Jaida Watson scored all of her five points and the Cougars pulled to within three, 34-31 entering the fourth quarter. Dowdy scored six more points in the final stanza, Bella Behm and Jazz Florence each hit a triple and Flannery Foster scored a pair of baskets, but the Blue Jays were able to secure the win by hitting 9-of-11 free throws in the quarter.

Kerner finished with 21 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, Maris Baldauf tallied 15 points and Lilly Klaus added 11 points. Dowdy was Van Wert’s only double digit scorer.

Van Wert (0-9) will host Lincolnview at 4 p.m. Saturday, and Delphos St. John’s (4-7) will travel to New Knoxville on January 8.

Anna 46 Lincolnview 37

NEW BREMEN — In the championship game of the T&T Auto Holiday Tournament, Lincolnview trailed 20-6 after one quarter and fell to Anna 46-37 on Tuesday.

Kassidy Hammons led Lincolnview with 13 points, Quinlyn Walker finished with 10 points and Keira Breese added nine points

The Lancers (4-6) will play at Lincolnview at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Wrestling

Cougars compete in Defiance wrestling tourney

DEFIANCE — Van Wert competed in the very competitive Tri-State Border Wars hosted by Defiance High School on Monday and Tuesday. The Cougars came away with an 18th place finish in the 47-team field. The Cougars were led by two placers and Briggs Wallace, who picked up his 100th win of his career. Individual Results were as follows:

106 – Owen Bates – 4-1, second place

132 – Ryan Wallace – 0-2

138 – Roman Martin – 1-2

144 – Tristan Theibaut – 0-2

150 – Carter Bledsoe – 0-2

157 – Briggs Wallace – 3-2

165 – Devon Burker – 1-2

175 – Phillip Burker – 1-2

190 – Auston Welker – 0-2

285 – Breese Bollenbacher – 5-2 fourth place

The Cougars will return to action on Thursday, January 8, at Celina.