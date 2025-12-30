Jane Ann (Good) DeMoss

Jane Ann (Good) DeMoss, 89, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:35 a.m. Sunday, December 28, 2025, at VanCrest Healthcare Center of Van Wert.

She was born December 10, 1936, in Van Wert, the daughter of Bernard Earl Good and Norma Louise (Eddy) Good, who both preceded her in death. On November 26, 1971, she married Michael Murray DeMoss, who preceded her in death on November 30, 2022.

Jane DeMoss

Survivors include five daughters, Robin White of Van Wert, Shelbyan (Scott) Clyde of Van Wert, Michelle (Travis) Dickson of Van Wert, Kassi DeMoss (Jason Crone) of Van Wert and Lorna Cotterman of Celina; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren; a sister, Janet (Good) Bolton, and one sister-in-law, Margaret Wearly.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Jay “Jake” DeMoss on September 19, 2022; her brother-in-law, Jerry Bolton on December 27, 2025 and a brother, Neil A. Good.

She was a 1954 graduate of Van Wert High School. Jane enjoyed going to lunches with her friends from high school and was a stay-at-home mom and babysat until 1997, when she went to work at Community Health Professionals until age 71 (2007). She loved to garden and grow flowers and had a “Green Thumb”. Jane was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan in both football and basketball, Cincinnati Reds fan and was an avid bowler in her younger years. Her favorite pasttime was working with her flowers, reading, and spending time with her family.

Jane’s memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Health Professional Hospice of Van Wert..

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.