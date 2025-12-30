Liquor control division: be responsible

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — As Ohioans prepare to ring in the New Year, the state’s Division of Liquor Control is reminding everyone from partygoers to event hosts to those keeping it low key to celebrate responsibly and consider how they might start 2026 with a fresh perspective on alcohol use.

New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration, but it’s also a time to make smart and responsible choices. For those who are headed out for the night, there are steps you should take to help ensure your safety as well as those around you. The Division urges Ohioans to make sure they plan ahead by designating a sober driver; having ride share apps downloaded on their mobile device; or saving contact information for a local taxi service in their phone.

Meanwhile, those who are hosting gatherings should be mindful of how much alcohol is being served, make non-alcoholic options available, make sure alcohol is staying out of the hands of minors, and ensure guests have a safe way to get home.

“Whether you’re hosting a party or heading out for an event, we want everyone to enjoy the holiday safely and that starts with planning ahead,” said Division Superintendent Jackie DeGenova. “Being responsible with alcohol not only protects you, but also your friends, family and community. Let’s make sure 2026 gets off to a fun and safe start.”

Permit holders also play a critical role in ensuring a safe holiday season. The Division reminds liquor permit holders of their responsibility to follow Ohio’s liquor laws, including checking IDs, refusing service to intoxicated individuals, and maintaining a safe environment for patrons. Compliance helps protect public safety and supports the integrity of Ohio’s alcohol industry. Ohioans can report liquor permit holder violations to the Ohio Investigative Unit.

Individuals convicted of selling or providing alcohol to those under the legal drinking age can face a maximum sentence of six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine for each offense.

As the calendar flips to 2026, the Division invites Ohioans to take part in “Dry January,” a growing movement where individuals voluntarily abstain from alcohol during the month so they can reflect on drinking habits, reset routines and explore healthier choices.

“Dry January is a natural time for individuals to reevaluate their relationship with alcohol, especially after the busy holiday season which is often times filled with numerous gatherings and celebrations,” DeGenova said. “We invite Ohioans to take advantage of this moment to pause, reflect and access the resources we’ve made available to support future responsible decisions.”