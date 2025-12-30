Martha Wilma (Overholser) Lichtenberger

Martha Wilma (Overholser) Lichtenberger, 94, of Wren, passed peacefully into heaven Monday morning, December 29, 2025, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

Martha “Wilma” was born on May 30, 1931, in Huntington, Indiana. She married John S. Lichtenberger on September 10, 1950. Last September they celebrated 75 years of marriage. What a great honor of love and devotion.

Martha Lichtenberger

Martha had worked many jobs throughout her life. Mom and dad enjoyed camping, traveling and enjoyed the great outdoors. She was an avid read and she loved to read all kinds of books and all the daily newspapers.

Martha is survived by her loving husband, John Lichtenberger and her children, Sherman (Virginia) Lichtenberger of Berne, Indiana, Beverly (Alan) Lichtensteiger of Ohio City, Joyce (Jim) Grafmiller of Ossian, Indiana, and Stanley (Jenny) Lichtenberger of Van Wert. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Martha was preceded in death by one daughter, Deloris Lichtenberger who passed away in October of 2013; a grandson, Jon Lichtenberger and two great-grandsons, Nicholas and William Lichtenberger.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, January 5, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert with Pastor Dan York officiating. Interment will take place at Fletcher Cemetery, near Wren. Calling hours are 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Martha can be made to the Wren Fire & EMS Department.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.