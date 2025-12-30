Two people arraigned in local court

VW independent staff

Three defendants appeared for criminal hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. Two of the hearings were arraignments, and the third was a competency hearing.

Vyctoria Walters, 27, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. She was released on a surety bond with no driving privileges, and was ordered to report to probation twice a week. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. January 21.

Gavin McMichael, 21, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing to report to probation. He was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest. He also signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. January 14. He charged with one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl related compound and possession of cocaine, all fifth degree felonies.

Sarah Allen, 44, of Van Wert, appeared for a competency hearing following her treatment from an earlier ruling finding her not competent to stand trial. Judge Burchfield reviewed the report from her treating doctors and found she is now competent to stand trial. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety The matter will be scheduled for further proceedings and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. January 7. Allen is charged with two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, fifth degree felonies.