Highway Patrol: don’t drink and drive

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — As Ohioans ring in the new year, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible and enforcing safe driving across the state.

The New Year’s holiday reporting period runs from Wednesday, December 31 through Sunday, January 4 and during this timeframe, anyone traveling on Ohio’s roads is urged to drive responsibly, designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service.

The 2024-2025 two-day New Year’s holiday reporting period recorded two fatal crashes which killed three people. Of those, one crash and two fatalities involved alcohol and/or drug use.

To combat preventable tragedies, the OSHP will be increasing patrols throughout the holiday reporting period. Troopers will be focusing on removing impaired and distracted drivers from the roads, maintaining a zero-tolerance policy on dangerous driving.

“Making sure everyone gets home safely is a shared responsibility,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “The cost of an impaired driving conviction is minor compared to the lifelong burden of unnecessarily taking a life.”

Drivers are encouraged to safely call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or standard motorists on the roadway.