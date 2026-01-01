Bulldog bowlers sweep Lincolnview

VW independent sports

CELINA — Celina was able to sweep Lincolnview in varsity bowling action at Plaza Lanes on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs won the boys’ match 2760-2621. However, Lincolnview had the high individual score as Pacey Early logged a 243-218-461 series. He was followed by Zach Newell (189-180-369), Owen Dannenfelser (171-153-324), Grayden Clay (137-177-314) and Aaron Garay (171-136-307). Celina was led by Mason Posada, who rolled a 201-223-424 series.

Celina won the girls’ match as well, 2848-2191. The Bulldogs had the high scorer, Corinne Westgerdes (233-185-418). Lincolnview was led by Gwen Goins (185-199-384), followed by Abby Dannenfelser (126-211-337), Aubrey Ricker (142-138-280), Lilly Holdgreve (159-84-243) and Hadley Goins (125-106-231).