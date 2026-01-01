Local YMCA’s Santa’s Workshop spreads holiday cheer

The YMCA of Van Wert County’s recent Santa’s Workshop proved to be a big hit. The day long event was fun for the kids and allowed the adults time to prepare for the holidays. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

During the second weekend of December, the YMCA of Van Wert County welcomed families for Santa’s Workshop, a holiday tradition created with one meaningful purpose: giving parents and guardians the gift of time during one of the busiest seasons of the year.

As holiday schedules quickly filled, Santa’s Workshop provided families with peace of mind by offering children a safe, joyful place to spend the day while parents catch up on shopping, errands, and seasonal preparations.

A very special guest helped make this year’s event truly magical. Santa Claus, along with his elf, visited the YMCA and helped create an incredible Christmas spirit throughout the building. With a bag full of toys and a joyful presence, Santa took time to visit with each child and made sure every child received a very special gift.

Beyond the excitement and gifts, Santa also took time to remind children of the true meaning of Christmas. He shared that Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus, and each child who answered correctly received a small Jesus keepsake to take home with them, reinforcing messages of faith, kindness, and love that define the season.

Inside the YMCA, children spent the day laughing, creating, and connecting with friends and siblings. They crafted keepsake snowmen and handmade ornaments, played festive Christmas games, and gathered together to watch Grinch movies. The building was filled with warmth, creativity, and holiday cheer, creating memories that will last well beyond the season.

The event was made possible with the help of dedicated high school volunteers who generously gave their time and energy. Their leadership, enthusiasm, and kindness helped ensure every child felt welcomed, engaged, and cared for throughout the day.

“All of us know how busy and overwhelming the holidays can be,” said Camp Clay Director Amy Grime. “Santa’s Workshop gives kids a place to have fun and make memories while giving parents time to take care of what they need to — it’s a win for the whole family.”

According to a press release from the YMCA of Van Wert County, Santa’s Workshop has grown into more than a holiday event. It reflects the YMCA’s commitment to strengthening families and supporting the community during a season that can be both joyful and stressful. As Santa prepared to head back to the North Pole, the children gathered together one final time and sang a song, sending him off with smiles, laughter, and holiday cheer. The YMCA plans to continue hosting this event every year on the first weekend of December, offering families support, connection, faith-centered values, and the gift of time.