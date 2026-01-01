Man had winning ticket, didn’t know it

VW independent staff

POWHATAN POINT — Imagine having $50,000 in your wallet and not realizing it for weeks. It actually happened to a man from Belmont County, which borders the West Virginia line.

A man identified by the Ohio Lottery Commission only as John from Powhatan Point bought a Powerball ticket on September 23, 2025, for the next day’s drawing. He put the ticket in his wallet and forgot all about it. Earlier this week, he noticed it and decided to have the numbers checked.



He went to a locally carryout store and had the clerk scan the ticket that he bought there three months ago and was was quite surprised to find out he won $50,000.



John’s ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on September 24, 2025, were 15-45-49-50-53+19 with a 3X Power Play.