Random Thoughts: Ohio State Buckeyes

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

For Buckeye fans, it was a frustrating New Year’s Eve. Ohio State was a notable favorite but the Buckeyes were in serious trouble in the first half. Flaws and/or cracks that had been there most of the season were quickly exposed by Miami, which allowed the Hurricanes to build up a two touchdown lead, take a punch or two in the second half and knock OSU from the postseason with a 24-14 victory. Here are some thoughts about the game.

Manhandled

There’s really no other way to describe it. Miami simply manhandled Ohio State in the first half and on the game clinching drive in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes were literally being moved off the football offensively and defensively. Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. was a load. More often than not, he at least fell forward for positive yardage. The Hurricanes were much more physical than anticipated.

Adjustments

For Buckeye fans, the first half was extremely frustrating. Everything went right for Ohio State and nothing went right for Miami. I still wonder why OSU didn’t make better adjustments in the first half. Knowing that Miami was controlling the line of scrimmage, the ball should have been out of Sayin’s hands much quicker. Three-step drop, gone. Drag routes, slants, etc. No five or seven step drops. The same with running plays. Instead of stretch or counter plays, north-south, between the tackles. They made the adjustments at halftime but in all reality, it was too late.

The clincher

You may disagree and that’s fine but in my mind, the game was probably over with the pick-6. I had a hard time seeing Ohio State scoring three times and holding the Hurricanes scoreless the rest of the way. Yes, the Buckeyes cut it to 17-14, finally got a much needed stop but couldn’t get the equalizer or go-ahead score. They had a chance but couldn’t make the most of it. I will admit, it would have been interesting if OSU was able to go up 21-17.

Julian Sayin

After the game, many people were saying that Julian Sayin only looked good because he had the top two receivers in college football. Who wouldn’t look good with those guys on the outside? But I get it. He didn’t exactly look comfortable when Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith both missed the same game during the regular season. Here’s what we learned about Sayin in the final two games. He doesn’t like to be pressured in the pocket, but who does? He doesn’t like to run, as evidenced on New Year’s Eve. In the end, he’s a good fit for Ohio State’s system. Is he elite? I don’t know. His overall stats might indicate he is, but some of that is the system and the fact he has great wide receivers. Is he very good? Yes.

Tate

It wasn’t Carnell Tate’s finest game. I can think of more than one play where he didn’t exactly put it all out there. Perhaps he had an eye on or concerns about his NFL draft status? None of us can say for sure but one has to wonder.

Right before halftime

The Buckeyes put together a nice drive right before halftime, but ran out of time. Even another 30 seconds could have been huge. Had the Buckeyes been able to score a touchdown before halftime, who knows what would have happened afterword.

Naysayers

Predictably, there were some calls to fire Ryan Day after the game. Not many actually, but a few.

To those people – so you want to fire a guy who won a national championship last year, went 12-0 during the regular season? Ok. Exactly who would you hire to take over? Give me one name, especially now that the coaching cycle is basically complete. Don’t say Urban Meyer or Nick Saban – that’s not realistic. So who is an actual candidate?

I think he will, but I do hope he hires an offensive coordinator. It didn’t make sense to hire one when Brian Hartline got the South Florida job. You generally don’t bring in someone new at that stage of the game.

Offensive line and kicker

Obviously, the offensive line has to be addressed in the transfer portal. Regardless of what abstract stats show, it was a weakness all season. That unit simply has to get better.

As for kicker – people ask why OSU can’t get a better kicker. Here’s my theory: the Buckeyes aren’t a huge field goal kicking team. If you were a top notch kicker coming out of high school or coming from the portal, would you choose a place that doesn’t line up for a ton of field goals?

Upon further review

While the end of the season was disappointing, let’s step back and look what the team accomplished. Think about all of the talent that graduated from the 2024 national championship team. For many programs, losses like that can be nearly crippling but it wasn’t for Ohio State. The Buckeyes rolled through the regular season undefeated and enjoyed a victory over Michigan. The Big Ten Championship Game – in some ways it was almost anti-climatic. True, this team didn’t win back-to-back national championships but when you take everything into consideration, it was a very good season.

Byes

Right now there is zero advantage to having a bye in the College Football Playoff. Until Indiana, teams with a bye had gone 0-6. Seriously, at this point, why would any team want a bye?

If you have thoughts or comments, agree or disagree, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.