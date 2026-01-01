Retired judge says thank you

Dear Citizens of the Van Wert community,

As a result of my retirement as Judge of the Van Wert County Probate and Juvenile Court on December

31, 2025, I want to thank the residents of Van Wert County for your kind support and friendship over

these past years.

I have had the honor and privilege of serving as Probate and Juvenile Judge for almost fourteen years

and prior to that, more than twenty-six years as an assistant prosecuting attorney.

When I came to Van Wert in 1977, I never dreamed that I would be afforded the privilege of serving as a

judge. Van Wert County is a great place to live and raise a family. The friendships that I have acquired

over the years are too numerous to mention.

I do want to commend and thank my tremendous staff in the Van Wert County Probate and Juvenile

court who have each day performed their duties and made my job much easier. Iwish the best to my

fellow citizens of this county for continued progress and prosperity.

Sincerely yours,

Kevin H. Taylor

Retired Van Wert County Probate and Juvenile Judge