Retired judge says thank you
Dear Citizens of the Van Wert community,
As a result of my retirement as Judge of the Van Wert County Probate and Juvenile Court on December
31, 2025, I want to thank the residents of Van Wert County for your kind support and friendship over
these past years.
I have had the honor and privilege of serving as Probate and Juvenile Judge for almost fourteen years
and prior to that, more than twenty-six years as an assistant prosecuting attorney.
When I came to Van Wert in 1977, I never dreamed that I would be afforded the privilege of serving as a
judge. Van Wert County is a great place to live and raise a family. The friendships that I have acquired
over the years are too numerous to mention.
I do want to commend and thank my tremendous staff in the Van Wert County Probate and Juvenile
court who have each day performed their duties and made my job much easier. Iwish the best to my
fellow citizens of this county for continued progress and prosperity.
Sincerely yours,
Kevin H. Taylor
Retired Van Wert County Probate and Juvenile Judge
POSTED: 01/01/26 at 9:41 pm. FILED UNDER: Letters to the Editor