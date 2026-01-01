WORTH Center receives state grant

VW independent staff

LIMA — A $200,000 grant from the state’s Opioid Remediation Grant Program will benefit an area Community Based Correctional Facility.

The WORTH Center in Lima can use the grant to hire a full-time addiction-services coordinator or contract with a company that provides such services to treat opioid and other addictions, helping inmates through detox and recovery.

The WORTH Center serves Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby and Van Wert counties. It’s a residential prison diversion program for non-violent offenders, many of whom struggle with addiction.

The grant program is awarding county jails and CBCFs up to $200,000 per year. In all, Yost’s office is offering $60 million in opioid settlement money over the next several years.

“These grants do more than prevent overdoses – they give inmates a fighting chance to break the cycle of substance abuse and incarceration,” Yost said. “Credit to Ohio’s sheriffs and local leaders for their hard work and innovation in putting this money to good use across the state.”

Overdose is a leading cause of death among jail inmates in Ohio, accounting for at least 70 deaths since 2020, according to a USA Today report.