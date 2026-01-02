Auditions set for new production

Off Stage Productions, Inc will be holding auditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 20-21, for “Insane with Power” by Scott Haan. Auditions will be held at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert in the Commons area starting at 7 p.m. both nights. Enter Door No. 7 in the front of the building.

Show dates will be April 17-19 and 24-26. Directing this show will be Daniel Sanderson, who most recently directed “Gladys in Wonderland” two years ago. The suggested cast size is three men and three women, but flexible casting is possible.

Synopsis

Lois Lancaster is a big-city journalist writing about the current state of mental health facilities. Her research takes her to a hospital populated with a unique group of quirky inmates who imagine they are crime-fighting superheroes. Speed Freak thinks he can run at incredible speeds, while Dim Bulb, the most enthusiastic person on the face of the earth, thinks he has the ability to turn off lights with his brain. Mental thinks she can read minds, despite being prone to sudden outbursts of bizarre non-sequiturs. Kevin, much less quirky and flamboyant than the other inmates, doesn’t embarrass himself with a ridiculous code name or costume…at least, not initially. Dr. Gail Eisner appears to be a kindly hospital administrator, a steady influence needed to effectively run a madhouse like this one. At first Lois finds their elaborate superhero fantasies to be an entertaining diversion, the wild delusions of unstable minds, until something unusual happens that makes her wonder.

Scripts are now available for perusal for those interested in auditioning. Message us if interested in previewing a script or call or text 419.605.2634. No prior acting experience is required to audition.

“Insane with Power” is being produced by special arrangement with Eldridge Publishing Company.