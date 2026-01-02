Flat Isaac…

The Van Wert County Historical Society is excited to help celebrate 2026, and America’s 250th Birthday with a special exploration of the rich history of Van Wert County. Are you ready to learn about the villages and towns of Van Wert County? The VWCH invites families to explore with Flat Isaac Van Wart. Learn some history, explore museums and other historical sites, and plan family adventures to local county establishments. Pick up your Flat Isaac at all the branches of the Brumback Library beginning next week. Scan the QR code on the back to explore Isaac’s website. The VWCHS will have extras available for youth groups, teachers, and local county businesses. Contact webmaster@historicalvanwert.com. You can also access Flat Isaac’s website here.