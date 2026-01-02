Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school boys basketball games played on Friday, January 2. The schedule was rather abbreviated, as the majority of teams had the night off.

Bath 76 Columbus Grove 68 (OT)

Crestview 63 Paulding 51

Lima Central Catholic 77 Kalida 47

Lincolnview 65 Fort Recovery 51

Marion Local 57 Anna 35

Maumee Valley Country Day 64 Miller City 53

New Bremen 56 St. Marys Memorial 29

Shawnee 58 Coldwater 42

Spencerville 57 Minster 55

Wapakoneta 64 Allen East 39