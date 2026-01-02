Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school boys basketball games played on Friday, January 2. The schedule was rather abbreviated, as the majority of teams had the night off.
Bath 76 Columbus Grove 68 (OT)
Crestview 63 Paulding 51
Lima Central Catholic 77 Kalida 47
Lincolnview 65 Fort Recovery 51
Marion Local 57 Anna 35
Maumee Valley Country Day 64 Miller City 53
New Bremen 56 St. Marys Memorial 29
Shawnee 58 Coldwater 42
Spencerville 57 Minster 55
Wapakoneta 64 Allen East 39
POSTED: 01/02/26 at 10:41 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports