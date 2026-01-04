Cause of Wren fire under investigation

VW independent staff/submitted information

WREN — The Wren Fire Department was dispatched just after midnight Saturday morning for a house fire along Ohio 49. Upon arrival, crews found the house was fully engulfed in flames. Mutual aid was provided by the Willshire Fire Department, Convoy Fire & EMS, and Ohio City Volunteer Fire and EMS, along with Decatur and Preble fire departments from Adams County, Indiana.

According to Wren Fire Chief Chris High, the residents of the home were able to escape safely and no one was injured. The last units didn’t clear the scene until approximately 5:30 a.m.

High said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Firefighters from several departments battled a house fire along Ohio 49. Photo submitted

The Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was also at the scene to provide assistance and now, CERT is working to raise support for the family. After meeting with the family it is determined that clothing and monetary donations are needed.



Please include Case No. 157488 with your donation so that CERT can ensure it is distributed to the correct family.

Adult female: Pants XXL, shirts XXL, shoes 9, coats 2XL

Adult male: Pants 44×30, shirts XXL, shoes 11, coats 2XL

Minor female: Pants 10-12, shirts 10-12, shoes 5, coats 10-12

Minor male: Pants 4T, shirts 4T, shoes 8T, coats 4T

Donations for the fire victims should be taken to Trinity Global Methodist Church, 220 S. Walnut St., Van Wert. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Donations will be collected until Saturday, January 10. Donations may also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the ‘Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund’ and include the case number in the donation note.