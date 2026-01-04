Donna M. Foehl

Donna M. Foehl, 97, of Convoy, passed away Saturday morning, January 3, 2026, at Hearth and Home of Van Wert.

She was born April 9, 1928, in Blue Creek Township, Paulding County, to Fred and S. Leona (Zartman) Schoenauer. She married Robert E. Foehl. Donna was a homemaker and the ultimate farm wife.

She was always there to haul grain and help in any other way she could. Donna could also be found baking cookies and mowing her lawn well into her 90s. She was a long-time member of Convoy Methodist Church and the church women’s group. Donna was also very active in the Crestview Farm Wives, Convoy Homemakers and the Japonica Garden Club.

Donna is survived by her children, Ken (Robin) Foehl of Convoy and Barbara Fant of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Charles (Shawnee), Alicia (Josh), Matt, Christopher (Meaghan), Kyle (Emma), and Jodi (Brian); great grandchildren, Avery, Megan, Shooter, Branch, Copper, Creek, Miriam, Leah, Landon and Oliver; a great great grandchild, Atlas, and a sister, Betty Gloor of Hicksville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob, and brothers, Norman, Gene and Ron Schoenauer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 7, at Convoy Methodist Church with Rev. Bill Thomas, Officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangments were entrusted to Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home, Convoy.