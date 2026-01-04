Lancers control the boards, beat Van Wert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Van Wert had some momentum early on but Lincolnview capitalized on numerous second chance opportunities during the opener of Saturday’s YWCA Human Trafficking Awareness Game between the two county rivals at The Den.

Those second chance opportunities came in the form of 22 offensive rebounds, as the Lancers rallied from seven down early to defeat Van Wert 42-29.

“I give credit to Van Wert for contesting a lot of our shots but sometimes in a zone we were able to get backside rebounds,” Lincolnview head coach Kyle Williams said. “Not only did our post players do a nice job rebounding but our guards got dirty as well to give us second chance points. I thought our girls worked really hard.”

Despite tight defense by Van Wert, Lincolnview’s Keira Breese scored 16 points against the Cougars. Bob Barnes/VW independent

Lincolnview’s Kassidy Hammons opened the scoring with a three pointer, Van Wert answered with a layup by Amaya Dowdy and back to-back treys by Jazz Florence. Leading 8-7, Van Wert was able to close the opening quarter on a 6-0 scoring run, thanks to a foul shot by Dowdy, a right corner trey by Katie DeAmicis and an offensive rebound and putback by Flannery Foster.

“This was one of our best starts of the season,” Van Wert head coach Mike Dowdy said. “We came out locked in defensively, taking away open looks from the Lancers. On offense, we were patiently aggressive – attacking with confidence and getting the shots we wanted.”

“Flannery brings size and physicality that make us tougher in the paint,” he added. “She’s been a huge presence on the boards and has helped us turn rebounds into second-chance buckets.”

“As a coach there are times when you get frustrated because you know that your team can perform better, so as the coach, I was a little frustrated because we weren’t talking defensively and we were not doing what we scouted,” Williams said.

In the second quarter, Lincolnview opened with a 7-0 scoring run, with all seven points coming from Keira Breese, including a steal and layup and a left wing three pointer. The two teams went back and fourth from there and Lincolnview took a 21-19 lead into halftime.

“I thought Keira did a nice job on both ends of the floor,” Williams said. “I know she did not particularly shoot the ball from behind the arc that well but was able to distribute, and get down hill in transition to get to the line or finish around the rim. She is great for us.”

The Lancers seized control of the game for good by scoring 10 unanswered points to start the third quarter. Brooklyn Byrne had back-to-back baskets, Ella Elling had an offensive rebound and layup and Mya Wilkinson had a putback for a score. The Cougars had just one basket in the period, by Jazz Florence and Dowdy converted five free throws.

“Our girls responded well and came out in the second half and played hard on both ends,” Williams said. “Our man-to-man principles were better and our pressure in the full court was better.”

Scoring was sparse in the fourth quarter, with DeAmicis accounting for Van Wert’s only points with a triple and Lincolnview scoring five points.

Amaya Dowdy led Van Wert with 12 points and Florence added nine points.

“Together, they bring a dangerous combination of knockdown outside shooting and aggressive rim attacks, making it nearly impossible to focus on just one of them,” the elder Dowdy said.

Breese and Hammons led Lincolnview with 16 and 10 points respectively.

For the game, Van Wert converted 8-of-27 shots, while Lincolnview hit 17-of-51 attempts. At the free throw line, the Cougars were 9-of-20 while the Lancers were 5-of-13.

“I am most pleased with how we finished the game,” Williams said. “We have not been shooting/scoring the ball well so to battle and stay in games like we are shows testament to where we are. The offense will come. I am also pleased with our bench. Our bench was engaged and ready to play. That was a grind it out win for us.”

Both teams will return to action Tuesday night, with Van Wert traveling to Bryan and Lincolnview hosting Kalida.

Box score

Lancers 7 14 16 5 – 42

Cougars 14 5 7 3 – 29

Lincolnview: Kassidy Hammons 4-1-10; Mya Wilkinson 1-0-2; Annabel Horstman 1-0-2; Keira Breese 6-3-16; Destiny Breese 1-0-3; Quinlyn Walker 1-0-2; Brooklyn Byrne 2-0-4; Ella Elling 1-1-3

Van Wert: Katie DeAmicis 2-0-6; Jazz Florence 3-1-9; Amaya Dowdy 2-8-12; Flannery Foster 1-0-2