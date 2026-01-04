Lautzenheiser to lead discussion

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — A lecture and discussion titled “Thomas Paine and the Power of Words” will be hosted by James Lautzenheiser at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 25, at the Convoy Opera House, a perfect setting for exploring Paine’s fiery rheotic and its impact on the American Revolution.

This will be the first in a series of America 250 events and Lautzenheiser will be helping lead throughout the year. He will have packets of primary and secondary sources ready for everyone for a lively and thoughtful conversation, so bring your highlighters, pens, and plenty of questions.