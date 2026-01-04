On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s high school girls and boys high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
WKSD
Thursday, January 8 – Paulding at Antwerp (girls)
Friday, January 9 – Antwerp at Paulding (boys)
Saturday, January 10 – Coldwater at Wayne Trace (boys)
WERT
Friday, January 9 – Van Wert at Celina (boys)
Saturday, January 10 – Marion Local at Van Wert (boys, 5 p.m. pregame)
