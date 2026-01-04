Roundup: basketball, wrestling, bowling

VW independent sports

Basketball

Crestview 66 Antwerp 44

ANTWERP — Crestview scored a season-high 66 points and the Knights enjoyed a 66-44 road win over Antwerp on Saturday. It was the fourth consecutive win by the Knights, who improved to 6-5.

Hayden Perrott helped Crestview get off to a fast start by hitting a pair of treys and scoring eight points in the opening quarter, while Owen Hecker added six points. Leading 19-9 entering the second period, Heckler and Liam Putman each added six points and the Knights led 35-23 at halftime. Will Sheets added three baskets in the third quarter and Kale Lichtensteiger scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter. Heckler led all scorers and rebounders with 16 points and eight boards, Perrott finished with 14 points, Putman with 12 and Sheets with 10. Antwerp (2-8) was led by Zaine McMichael, who scored 12 points, including eight from the foul line.

Crestview’s Owen Heckler (11) eyes the basket vs. Antwerp. Wyatt Richardson/VW independent

Crestview will host Bluffton on Friday, then will travel to Arlington on Saturday. Antwerp will entertain Hilltop tonight, travel to Edgerton on Friday, then will host Lincolnview on Saturday.

St. Henry 65 Crestview 34 (girls)

ST. HENRY — St. Henry improved to 8-0 on the season with a 65-34 win over Crestview Saturday afternoon.

The Knights (5-5) will travel to Paulding on Tuesday.

Wrestling

Knights, Lancers at Spartan Invite

LIMA — Crestview and Lincolnview competed at the 20-team Spartan Wrestling Invitational at Lima Sr. High School on Saturday. The Knights finished sixth as a team, while the Lancers finished 13th.

Crestview’s Robert Tyas was the individual champion at 126 pounds. He clinched the title with a 12-5 decision over Kyllan Martin of Lima Central Catholic in the finals. Grant Grubb was the runner-up at 113 pounds after losing via pin (2:56) in the finals. Other placers were Abel Rodriguez (fourth, 132 pounds), Dylan Cress (fifth, 106 pounds), Luke Sawmiller (fifth, 157 pounds), Brayden Barnes, (seventh, 150 pounds) and Hudson Buuck (seventh, 285 pounds).

Lincolnview’s had four fourth place finishers – Ethan Renner (165), Daniel Clark (215) and Adan Qintero (285).

St. Marys Memorial won the team title with 210 points. Lincolnview finished with 133 points and Lincolnview tallied 63 points.

Bowling

Cougars sweep Shawnee

At Olympic Lanes, Van Wert enjoyed a sweep of Shawnee Saturday afternoon.

The girls’ team defeated Shawnee 2330-2113 and improved to 5-0 (4-0 WBL). Top bowlers for Van Wert were senior Lindsey Say (210-173-383). Senior Reagan Horine had a 219-147-366 series, and junior Aydreigh Hanicq had a 166 game. Junior Makayla Wannemacher, and sophomores Gracelynn Brown, Madison Mendenhall and Bailey Lane contributed to the win.

The boys’ team posted a 2486-2152 win. Top bowlers for Van Wert were senior Tristan Blackmore (237-196-433), while sophomore Jayden Paige had a 182 game and classmate Maverik Bigham recorded a 160 game. Sophomore Zaide Blue had a 157 game and freshman Scot Hudson bowled a 152 game. Also contributing to the win were freshmen Ryan Hammons and Braden Miller. With the win, t he Cougars improved to 2-3 (2-2 WBL).

The Cougars take on Celina at Plaza Lanes at 5 p.m. Tuesday.