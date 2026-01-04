Saturday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school boys basketball games played on Saturday, January 3.
PCL
Columbus Grove 61 Fort Jennings 48
Non-conference
Ada 68 Delphos Jefferson 44
Allen East 61 Ottawa-Glandorf 56
Ayersville 47 Continental 39
Botkins 56 Fort Recovery 42
Coldwater 58 Elida 30
Crestview 66 Antwerp 44
Defiance 54 Bowling Green 39
Delphos St. John’s 85 Shawnee 61
Fairview 52 Pettisville 46
Genoa 53 Wayne Trace 51
Indian Lake 47 Wapakoneta 43
Liberty-Benton 56 Kenton 30
Marion Elgin 47 Perry 46
Marion Local 60 Jonathan Alder 38
Miller City 72 Hicksville 46
Minster 70 Ottoville 48
New Bremen 50 Bath 43
New Knoxville 50 Covington 26
Parkway 72 Adams Central (IN) 62
Patrick Henry 52 Tinora 37
Spencerville 56 Kalida 39
St. Henry 57 Anna 39
Van Buren 59 Bluffton 42
Van Wert 67 Lincolnview 51
Versailles 67 Brookville 47
