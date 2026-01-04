Saturday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school boys basketball games played on Saturday, January 3.

PCL

Columbus Grove 61 Fort Jennings 48

Non-conference

Ada 68 Delphos Jefferson 44

Allen East 61 Ottawa-Glandorf 56

Ayersville 47 Continental 39

Botkins 56 Fort Recovery 42

Coldwater 58 Elida 30

Crestview 66 Antwerp 44

Defiance 54 Bowling Green 39

Delphos St. John’s 85 Shawnee 61

Fairview 52 Pettisville 46

Genoa 53 Wayne Trace 51

Indian Lake 47 Wapakoneta 43

Liberty-Benton 56 Kenton 30

Marion Elgin 47 Perry 46

Marion Local 60 Jonathan Alder 38

Miller City 72 Hicksville 46

Minster 70 Ottoville 48

New Bremen 50 Bath 43

New Knoxville 50 Covington 26

Parkway 72 Adams Central (IN) 62

Patrick Henry 52 Tinora 37

Spencerville 56 Kalida 39

St. Henry 57 Anna 39

Van Buren 59 Bluffton 42

Van Wert 67 Lincolnview 51

Versailles 67 Brookville 47