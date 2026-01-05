Applicants sought for scholarships

The YWCA of Van Wert County will host its annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Willow Bend Country Club. This event celebrates the accomplishments of local girls and women and the impact they make within the community.

During the evening, the YWCA will award three scholarships to female high school students and recognize Women of Achievement honorees in the following categories: Professional Leadership, Advocacy, Women’s Empowerment, Racial Justice, Volunteerism, Youth Development, Civic Dedication, and Overcoming Adversity. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on the YWCA website beginning in early February.

The YWCA scholarship application process will be entirely online this year. Female applicants residing in Van Wert County may apply here. Additional eligibility criteria and application deadlines can be found within the online application.

Scholarship funds may be used at the recipient’s discretion to support future educational goals or career plans and recipients will be recognized and presented with their awards during the Women of Achievement Dinner. Women of Achievement nomination forms are also available online here. Nominees must either live or work in Van Wert County. The first ten qualified nominees will be honored at the dinner and the deadline to submit nomination forms is 5 p.m. Friday, February 13. Nominations will close earlier if 10 candidates are received prior to that date.

For questions regarding the scholarship or nomination process, contact Julie Schaufelberger, Director of Outreach and Communications at julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.