Gary Louis Unterbrink

Gary Louis Unterbrink, 73, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday, December 27, 2025, in his home in Feldkirch, Austria.

Born August 11, 1952, he was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse C. “Al” Unterbrink and Joann B. Unterbrink (Becker).

Gary Unterbrink

After graduating from Ohio State University College of Dentistry, he was stationed on a military base in Germany. He fell in love with the region and his wife, Christine, and lived in central Europe since.

A renowned lecturer, researcher and mentor in dentistry, he had the opportunity to travel extensively, he was proud to have visited more than 180 countries.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Unterbrink-Felkel of Feldkirch, Austria; his daughters, Jennifer Unterbrink of Bonn, Germany, and Nathalie Unterbrink of Innsbruck, Austria; his siblings, Michael W. Unterbrink of Lewiston, California, Jeffrey C. Unterbrink of Etna Green, Indiana, Brent J. Unterbrink of Van Wert, and Catherine J. Unterbrink of Van Wert.

Internment at the Forest Cemetery will be in a private ceremony in Tyrol, Austria.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals or Visiting Nurses.