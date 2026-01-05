Maria Louisa Martinez

Maria Louisa Martinez, 82, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, January 4, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born on March 16, 1943, in Hondo, Texas, to Dionicia Morales, who preceded her in death. Maria lived a life defined by hard work, devotion, and unconditional love for those around her.

On April 2, 1963, Maria married the love of her life, Rito Martinez. Together they shared many years of marriage until his passing on August 29, 2020. Their bond was one of deep love and partnership that remained strong throughout their lives.

Maria is survived by her brother, Santos Morales, and his wife, Carolina from Hondo, Texas; three sons, Joe Benny Martinez and his wife Julie, Tony Martinez and his wife Angie, and Chris Martinez and his wife Kimberly. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Cassandra Martinez, Bethany Martinez, Elijah Martinez, Logan Martinez, Jackson Martinez, Josephine Martinez, Kierstynn Baker, Drew Shaffer, Adilynn Shaffer and Jason Anderson.

Also preceding her in death are a brother, Jose Rodriguez; a daughter, Paula Rose Martinez, and a granddaughter, Belinda Martinez.

Maria was a loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother who always put the needs of others before her own. Her heart was generous, her love unwavering, and her presence a source of comfort and strength to her family.

Earlier in life, Maria worked as a migrant worker, traveling to many states before eventually settling in Van Wert. She later worked at North American Philips, where she formed lifelong friendships that she deeply cherished. A dedicated and hardworking woman, Maria labored tirelessly to provide for her family while remaining constant in her duties at home.

In her free time, Maria found joy in the simple things she loved most: caring for plants and flowers, Mexican music, cheering for THE Ohio State Buckeyes, wearing rings on her fingers, cats and watching her favorite WWE superstar, John Cena.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Roger Peugh, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services on Thursday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Maria Louisa Martinez will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, but her legacy of love, strength, and selflessness will live on through her family for generations to come.