Submissions welcome for essay contest

Submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is encouraging area students to participate in the Optimist International essay contest for the 2025-2026 school year. The essay contest entry deadline is Thursday, February 12. The contest is open to all Van Wert County students who are under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2025, and are not enrolled as a degree seeking student of a post-secondary institution. There is no minimum age.

The topic for this year’s competition is “How My Acts of Service Help Me Understand What My Community Means to Me.” The students’ essays will be judged to determine local winners and awarded medallions, along with cash awards of $300 (first place), $200 (second place) and $100 (third place). The first place essay will advance to the district contest to compete for a $2,500 college scholarship. Plus, the Ohio District of Optimist International also awards a $1,000 scholarship.

Students wanting to participate in the essay contest can receive application information by contacting their English teacher or guidance counselor or by emailing Diana Cearns, club essay chair, at diana@1stfedvw.com. Completed applications with essays will be picked up from local schools on Thursday, February 12, and home school/individual entry students should mail or drop off completed essays (address on application) to be received by 4 p.m. on February 12.

The Optimist Club of Van Wert sponsors many local youth programs and conducts positive service projects. The goal of Optimist is to encourage students to bring out the best in themselves and others.