OSHP releases holiday statistics

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Provisional figures released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol show nine people died in nine fatal crashes on Ohio’s roadways during the 2025-2026 New Year’s holiday. Four of the fatailities occurred in northwest Ohio, but none were in the immediate area. The five-day reporting period began at midnight on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 4, 2025.

Of the nine fatalities, at least one occurred when a safety belt was available but not used. During the reporting period, troopers made 4,470 traffic enforcement contacts including 238 OVI arrests, 297 distracted driving and 469 safety belt citations. Franklin County saw the most incidents amongst all counties with 464, followed by Lorain, Mahoning and Medina counties.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.