McColley chosen to run on GOP gubernatorial ticket

Ohio Senate President, who represents the 1st District, which includes Van Wert County, has been picked as Vivek Ramaswamy’s running mate. Photo provided

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The man chosen as Republican Vivek Ramaswamy’s running mate in his bid for Ohio governor has a name that is well known to this area.

Ohio Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) was formally named by Ramaswamy on Wednesday.

“I’m excited to announce Rob McColley as my running mate to be the next lieutenant governor of Ohio,” Ramaswamy said in a statement. “I’m an entrepreneur, not a politician, and selected Rob to be a governing partner who can help advance our ambitious legislative agenda. Rob is a proven conservative leader, and he is committed to my vision to make the American Dream a reality for every Ohioan.”

“Ohio needs a businessman, not a bureaucrat; a creator, not a quitter; a visionary, not a victim. That leader is Vivek Ramaswamy,” McColley said in a statement. “He will be one of the boldest leaders in the history of our state, and I’m honored to help execute his vision.”

McColley currently represents Ohio’s 1st Senate District, which includes Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Fulton, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Williams counties, as well as part of Logan county. McColley was first elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2014, then was appointed to the Senate to fill a vacancy in December of 2017. However, due to term limits, he is unable to seek re-election to the senate.

Governor Mike DeWine, who will leave office at the end of the year due to term limits, issued a statement endorsing Ramaswamy and he lauded the selection of McColley as his running mate.

“The first important decision any Governor makes is who will be his or her choice for Lieutenant Governor,” Governor DeWine said. “Vivek Ramaswamy has made a great pick in Senate President Rob McColley to be his running mate. Senate President McColley is a strong leader who is well respected by the members of the General Assembly.”

“He knows Ohio and brings geographical balance to the ticket,” he added.

The Ohio Democratic Party issued a statement denoucing McColley’s selection.

“During McColley’s decade in state politics, Ohioans have seen costs go up while the Republicans in charge do nothing to help working families,” the statement read. “During his time in the Ohio Senate, McColley worked to pass a budget that gave wealthy Ohioans a tax break, gutted funding for public schools, and failed to address the cost of childcare while jumping through hoops to give handouts to billionaires.”

Former state health director Dr. Amy Acton, who is seeking the nod on the Democratic side of the ticket, has named former Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper as her running mate.