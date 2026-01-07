Partnership supports local veterans

VW independent staff/submitted information

A collaboration between the YMCA of Van Wert County and Central Mutual Insurance Company focused on supporting local veterans during the winter season. Through the partnership, 51 veterans in the community received essential winter care bags as a small token of gratitude for their service and sacrifice.

Central Insurance generously assembled the care bags, which included warm socks, soap, shaving cream, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, combs, and body lotion, items that provide comfort and meet everyday needs during the colder months. YMCA staff distributed the bags, ensuring each veteran felt recognized, appreciated, and supported. Veterans have given so much in service to our country, and the initiative reflects the shared commitment of Central Insurance and the YMCA to give back to those who have served.

Local veterans received care bags through a partnership between the YMCA of Van Wert County and Central Insurance. Photo submitted

The YMCA also recognizes the importance of physical activity and community connection in overall wellness. Regular exercise has been shown to support mental health, assist with PTSD recovery, and improve quality of life for those transitioning from military service. Veterans are encouraged to utilize YMCA facilities, programs, and supportive environments that promote healing, strength, and well-being.

To further support those who have served, the YMCA offers discounted memberships for veterans, making access to wellness resources more affordable and inclusive.

The collaboration is a reminder of the impact that local partnerships can have. Together, Central Insurance and the YMCA are committed to honoring veterans not just during the holidays, but throughout the year.