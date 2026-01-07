Roundup: girls hoops, boys/girls bowling

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Paulding 48 Crestview 33

PAULDING — Balanced scoring by Paulding was a big factor in a 48-33 win over Crestview Tuesday night.

Addison Pease, Tori Schlatter, Kayleigh Dunham and Anya Mead each scored 10 points in the win. The Lady Panthers (9-1) led 14-11 after one quarter, 25-18 at halftime and 39-26 after three quarters. Crestview’s Kaci Gregory led all scorers with 14 points, including four treys. Zoe Ross chipped in with seven points.

Both teams will return to action Thursday, with Paulding at Antwerp and Crestview (5-7) traveling to Bluffton.

Kalida 50 Lincolnview 36

Kalida’s Addilyn Huber scored 27 points to lead Kalida by Lincolnview 50-36 Tuesday night.

11 of Huber’s points came in the first half, then the 5-9 junior added nine more in the third quarter as the Wildcats built a 39-28 lead, then seven more points in the final period. Valerie Romes added 12 points in the win. Keira Breese led Lincolnview with 12 points, including a pair of triples in the third quarter, and Kassidy Hammons added 11 points.

Lincolnview (5-7) will travel to Spencerville Thursday night.

Bryan 72 Van Wert 24

BRYAN — In a non-conference matchup at Bryan High School, the Golden Bears defeated Van Wert 72-34 Tuesday night.

Van Wert will host Celina Thursday night.

Bowling

Celina sweeps Van Wert

CELINA — The Bulldogs defeated Van Wert in boys and girls varsity bowling action at Plaza Lanes Tuesday night.

The boys’ team fell 2918-2488. Top bowlers for Van Wert were Tristan Blackmore (243-178-421), and Zaide Blue (182-199-381). Ryan Hammons had a 199 game and Jayden Paige had a 166 game. Van Wert is now 2-4 (2-3 WBL) on the season.

The girls suffered their first loss of the season, 2819-2638. Top bowlers for the night came from Reagan Horine, who led the Cougars with a 211-268- 479 series, and Aydreigh Hanicq (200-216-416). Lindsey Say had a 177 game and Makayla Wannemacher had a 157. The girls are now 5-1 (4-1 WBL).

The Cougars will take on Ottawa-Glandorf at 10 a.m.Saturday at Highland Lanes in Ottawa.

Lincolnview, O-G split

DELPHOS — At the Delphos Recreation Center on Monday, the Lincolnview girls defeated Ottawa-Glandorf, but the Titan boys turned the tables.

The girls won 2299-1882, with Abby Dannenfelser leading the way with a 191-156-347 series. Aubrey Ricker had a 165-166-331 series, followed by Gwen Goins (136-162-298), Hadley Goins (135-162-297) and Lilly Holdgreve (135-112-247). Ava Butler led Ottawa-Glandorf with a 140-176-316 series.

On the boys’ side, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Bryson Compher led all bowlers with a 222-264-486 series and the Titans posted a 2022-1869 victory. Lincolnview was led by Logan Block (189-216-405), followed by Pacey Early (214-179-393), Owen Dannenfelser (192-190-382), Grayden Clay (199-169-368), and Zach Newell (150-171-321).